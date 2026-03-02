3 more flights between Taiwan and UAE canceled amid Middle East airstrikes

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 2 (CNA) Three flights between Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were canceled Monday amid ongoing airstrikes in the region, which also caused the cancellation of six regional flights on Sunday, according to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport's official website.

The canceled services on Monday included two Emirates flights between Taoyuan and Dubai and one Etihad Airways service, code-shared with Starlux Airlines, between Taoyuan and Abu Dhabi.

The United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on Saturday, prompting retaliatory attacks by Iran on Gulf states.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, 64 tour groups comprising 1,725 travelers had been affected by the developments, with some unable to make the trips and others stranded overseas, according to Taiwan's Tourism Administration.