Mandopop singer Sun Yanzi to perform at Taipei Dome in May

03/03/2026 10:22 AM
Mandopop singer Sun Yanzi. Photo courtesy of Make Music
Taipei, March 3 (CNA) Mandopop singer Sun Yanzi (孫燕姿) will be staging two concerts at the Taipei Dome in May, marking her first performances in the city in 12 years.

The Singaporean singer said Monday through the concert promoter that preparations for her "AUT NIHILO" tour are in full swing.

"I will be bringing my tour to Taipei Dome on May 15 and 17, and I look forward to seeing you then," she said.

Tickets will go on sale at noon on March 20 via KKTIX. Presales will be available for Cathay United Bank CUBE cardholders and Live Nation Taiwan members.

(By Hung Su-chin and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/ls

