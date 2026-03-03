Focus Taiwan App
WBC / Taiwan beats SoftBank Hawks' farm team 5-1 in final WBC warm-up

03/03/2026 02:56 PM
Taiwanese catcher Chiang Shao-hung (center) defends home plate during a warm-up game against the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks’ farm team in Miyazaki, Japan, on Tuesday ahead of the 2026 WBC opener. CNA photo March 3, 2026
Miyazaki/Taipei, March 3 (CNA) Taiwan defeated the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks' farm team 5-1 on Tuesday in its final warm-up game ahead of the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) Pool C opener.

Taiwan's bullpen utilized an unconventional rotation, with seven pitchers throwing one inning each.

Together, they combined for eight strikeouts while allowing only four hits. The lone run surrendered came in the bottom of the eighth inning after a pitcher from Japan's independent league took the mound.

The pitching strategy was designed to preserve the arms of the Taiwanese staff ahead of their matchup against Australia at the Tokyo Dome on Thursday morning.

Pitcher Zhang Chun-wei. CNA photo March 3, 2026
Offensively, Stuart Fairchild, who qualifies for Taiwan through his mother, shone in his international debut.

Batting leadoff, the Seattle native reached base in all four plate appearances with two hits, a walk and an RBI.

Lin An-ko (林安可) also had two hits.

Stuart Fairchild. CNA photo March 3, 2026
Lin An-ko (left). CNA photo March 3, 2026
Tuesday's contest represented Taiwan's first and only opportunity to adjust in a live-game setting with a full roster, following the cancellation of Monday's scheduled match.

"It's a shame we only had one game to play together," national team captain Chen Chieh-hsien (陳傑憲) said after the game. "It feels different from when we played in Taiwan."

While Chen noted that additional game time for the full roster would have been ideal, he emphasized that "the overall team atmosphere is great."

The team is scheduled to hold a practice session at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday for just under two hours.

Chen Chieh-hsien. CNA photo March 3, 2026
(By Chao Yen-hsiang)

Enditem/ASG

36