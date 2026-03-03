WBC / Taiwan beats SoftBank Hawks' farm team 5-1 in final WBC warm-up
Miyazaki/Taipei, March 3 (CNA) Taiwan defeated the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks' farm team 5-1 on Tuesday in its final warm-up game ahead of the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) Pool C opener.
Taiwan's bullpen utilized an unconventional rotation, with seven pitchers throwing one inning each.
Together, they combined for eight strikeouts while allowing only four hits. The lone run surrendered came in the bottom of the eighth inning after a pitcher from Japan's independent league took the mound.
The pitching strategy was designed to preserve the arms of the Taiwanese staff ahead of their matchup against Australia at the Tokyo Dome on Thursday morning.
Offensively, Stuart Fairchild, who qualifies for Taiwan through his mother, shone in his international debut.
Batting leadoff, the Seattle native reached base in all four plate appearances with two hits, a walk and an RBI.
Lin An-ko (林安可) also had two hits.
Tuesday's contest represented Taiwan's first and only opportunity to adjust in a live-game setting with a full roster, following the cancellation of Monday's scheduled match.
"It's a shame we only had one game to play together," national team captain Chen Chieh-hsien (陳傑憲) said after the game. "It feels different from when we played in Taiwan."
While Chen noted that additional game time for the full roster would have been ideal, he emphasized that "the overall team atmosphere is great."
The team is scheduled to hold a practice session at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday for just under two hours.
-
Team Taiwan's WBC warm-up game canceled due to rainy weather MondayTeam Taiwan's warm-up game against a Japanese professional farm team was canceled Monday morning due to poor weather, as the squad continued its preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC).03/02/2026 02:03 PM
-
Taiwan's all-star baseball team embarks for WBC pool stage in JapanTaiwan's 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) team set out on Saturday for friendly games in Miyazaki, Japan, before heading to Tokyo for the WBC pool stage.02/28/2026 07:15 PM
-
Taiwanese-American Fairchild joins Taiwan at Taipei Dome ahead of WBCOutfielder Stuart Fairchild joined Taiwan's national baseball team at the Taipei Dome on Friday to begin preparing for the World Baseball Classic (WBC), and delivered some hard-hit balls in batting practice despite potential jet lag.02/27/2026 05:48 PM
-
Society
Nearly 70% support unwed childbearing if protections existed: NGO03/03/2026 06:18 PM
-
Politics
New York yellow cabs to highlight Taiwan's gender equality push03/03/2026 06:00 PM
-
Society
191 extra high-speed trains to run for Tomb Sweeping Festival03/03/2026 05:51 PM
-
Business
Gas supply secure through March, minister says amid rationing fears03/03/2026 05:38 PM
-
Business
Taiex dives over 770 points amid Middle East conflict03/03/2026 04:44 PM