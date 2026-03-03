U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
03/03/2026 10:42 AM
Taipei, March 3 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.500 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.069 from the previous close.
Latest
-
Politics
In U.S., ex-lawmaker highlights threats to Taiwan's undersea cables03/03/2026 02:37 PM
-
Business
Taiwan shares close down 2.20%03/03/2026 01:53 PM
-
Politics
Taiwan-U.S. trade deal still awaiting U.S. notification: Premier03/03/2026 01:06 PM
-
Business
Taiwan's consumer confidence weakens slightly in February03/03/2026 11:07 AM
-
Business
U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading03/03/2026 10:42 AM