Taiwan shares close down 2.20%
03/03/2026 01:53 PM
Taipei, March 3 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 771.44 points, or 2.20 percent, at 34,323.65 Tuesday on turnover of NT$1.058 trillion (US$33.52 billion).
Latest
-
Politics
In U.S., ex-lawmaker highlights threats to Taiwan's undersea cables03/03/2026 02:37 PM
-
Business
Taiwan shares close down 2.20%03/03/2026 01:53 PM
-
Politics
Taiwan-U.S. trade deal still awaiting U.S. notification: Premier03/03/2026 01:06 PM
-
Business
Taiwan's consumer confidence weakens slightly in February03/03/2026 11:07 AM
-
Business
U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading03/03/2026 10:42 AM