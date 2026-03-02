WBC / Team Taiwan's WBC warm-up game canceled due to rainy weather Monday
Miyazaki, Japan, March 2 (CNA) Team Taiwan's warm-up game against a Japanese professional farm team was canceled Monday morning due to poor weather, as the squad continued its preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC).
Team Taiwan was scheduled to face the Orix Buffaloes' farm team at Sokken Stadium in Miyazaki, Kyushu. However, persistent rain forced the cancellation, leading the Taiwan team to pivot to indoor practice instead.
The cancellation of the warm-up game means that Team Taiwan has only one opportunity to fine-tune its play with the full roster, in a matchup Tuesday against the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks' farm team.
The Taiwan team will play its first 2026 WBC game against Australia at the Tokyo Dome at 11 a.m. Thursday (Taiwan time).
Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), commissioner of the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) and national team coordinator, noted earlier that unlike the Japanese and South Korean teams, the Taiwan players did not have official warm-up games scheduled at indoor stadiums. This is because Taiwan secured its WBC berth through the qualifying round rather than as an automatic seed, he said.
Asked about the change in schedule, Team Taiwan manager Tseng Hao-jiu (曾豪駒) expressed concern for his hitters rather than his pitchers, saying that it is generally more difficult for batters to maintain their timing and "game feel" without live at-bat practice.
Regarding the rotation, Tseng confirmed that Zhang Chun-wei (張峻瑋), who was scheduled to start on the mound Monday, will start on Tuesday instead.
After the opener against Australia, the Taiwan team will come up against Samurai Japan on Friday evening, the Czech Republic on Saturday morning, and South Korea on Sunday morning. Only the top two teams from the group will advance to the knockout stage at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.
-
Taiwan's all-star baseball team embarks for WBC pool stage in JapanTaiwan's 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) team set out on Saturday for friendly games in Miyazaki, Japan, before heading to Tokyo for the WBC pool stage.02/28/2026 07:15 PM
-
Taiwanese-American Fairchild joins Taiwan at Taipei Dome ahead of WBCOutfielder Stuart Fairchild joined Taiwan's national baseball team at the Taipei Dome on Friday to begin preparing for the World Baseball Classic (WBC), and delivered some hard-hit balls in batting practice despite potential jet lag.02/27/2026 05:48 PM
-
Hsu Jo-hsi shines as Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks shut out Team Taiwan 4-0Taiwan's national baseball team may have lost an exhibition game to the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks 4-0 on Thursday, but Taiwanese fireballer Hsu Jo-hsi's (徐若熙) dominant performance for the Hawks gave local fans reason for hope ahead of the World Baseball Classic (WBC).02/27/2026 11:42 AM
-
Society
Iran conflict to 'severely' delay Taiwan mail to 17 countries03/02/2026 06:32 PM
-
Cross-Strait
Iran could cloud Trump-Xi talks but unlikely to spark Taiwan war: Scholars03/02/2026 06:13 PM
-
Society
Iran-linked hostilities impact over 2,000 Taiwan travelers03/02/2026 05:52 PM
-
Society
Qingjing Farm to pay compensation for horse that mangled child's ear03/02/2026 05:15 PM
-
Business
U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market03/02/2026 04:26 PM