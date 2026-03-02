Iran-linked hostilities impact over 2,000 Taiwan travelers

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 2 (CNA) A total of 2,059 people from 76 Taiwanese tour groups have been affected by the Middle East conflict and the closure of multiple countries' airspaces since Feb. 28, Taiwan's Tourism Administration said Monday.

Among them, 31 tour groups comprising 851 people canceled their trips and received refunds, while 45 tour groups totaling 1,208 travelers have been stranded overseas due to flight disruptions, the agency said.

The Tourism Administration said it has instructed travel agency operators to respond appropriately, actively assist travelers in returning home and ensure proper accommodation and meal arrangements for those temporarily unable to return.

The disruptions are related to the conflict that began when the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on Feb. 28.