Black sesame seeds from China fail inspection over excessive cadmium

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 3 (CNA) Taiwan has blocked 1,000 kilograms of black sesame seeds imported from China after tests found excessive levels of the heavy metal cadmium, the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) said Tuesday.

The seeds, imported by Yao Xi Limited Taiwan Branch, were found to contain 0.2 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg) of cadmium, said Liu Fang-ming (劉芳銘), director of the TFDA's Northern Taiwan Management Center.

Under the Sanitation Standards for Contaminants and Toxins in Foods, no more than 0.1 mg/kg of cadmium is permitted in the "other cereal grains" category, Liu explained, adding that the shipment has been ordered returned or destroyed.

According to the TFDA, it was the second time in six months that sesame seeds brought in by the company, which operates the Michelin-recognized Hong Kong dessert brand KaiKai Dessert, were found to fail safety inspections.

As a result, the sampling of its sesame imports will now be conducted on a batch-by-batch basis.

Meanwhile, Liu said other products from the same importer will continue to be subject to standard inspections.

The TFDA on Tuesday also disclosed several other imports intercepted at the border for violating Taiwan's relevant laws, including fresh nectarines from Chile and a liquid dietary supplement from Germany.

The fruit-flavored supplement, branded CH-Alpha PLUS, was found to contain 0.9 grams per kilogram (g/kg) of the preservative sorbic acid, exceeding the legal limit of 0.5 g/kg.

Liu said the importer has accumulated two non-compliant shipments within six months and will now be subject to batch-by-batch inspections.