Taiwan documentary 'Daughter of Nectar' premieres in U.S.

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New York, March 1 (CNA) A documentary titled "Daughter of Nectar," which features a Taiwanese sculptor, was screened at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York on Saturday, marking its U.S. debut.

Directed by Huang Pang-chuan (黃邦銓) and Chunni Lin (林君昵), the film takes its name from a 1921 sculpture by Taiwanese artist Huang Tu-shui (黃土水), the Taipei Cultural Center in New York (TCC) said Sunday.

In its introduction to the film, MoMA said that Huang became a postwar pariah because of his early 20th-century studies in Japan -- Taiwan's former colonizer -- and that his work was subsequently pushed into near obscurity.

The documentary revisits Huang's artistic practice amid debates over nationalism and arts education during his era, and "elegantly folds in the present day," with footage of the 2021 unveiling of his "Daughter of Nectar" sculpture after 47 years in storage, MoMA said.

The Tainan Art Museum exhibits Taiwanese artist Huang Tu-shui's "Daughter of Nectar" sculpture in this CNA file photo

The museum also described the film as "deeply rhythmic in construction" and "intimate and grand."

The next screening of the "Daughter of Nectar" art documentary at the museum is scheduled for March 3.