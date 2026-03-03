Heavy rain advisory in effect for Nantou County

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 3 (CNA) A heavy rain alert has been issued by the Central Weather Administration (CWA) for parts of Nantou County as heavy clouds move into Taiwan from southern China.

The advisory, issued early Tuesday morning, indicated that at least 80 millimeters of rain will fall in 24 hours or 40 millimeters will fall in one hour, and it will stay in effect through Tuesday night, the CWA said.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said a frontal system is forecast to move southward across Taiwan during the day, bringing convective showers and heavier rain.

Temperatures are also expected to fall, with northern Taiwan turning noticeably cooler.

Rainfall is expected to ease on Wednesday as the weather front moves south to the Bashi Channel, though cool conditions will persist, Wu said.

CWA graphic

Conditions are forecast to improve slightly Thursday as temperatures rise, although southern and eastern Taiwan could still see brief, isolated showers, Wu said.

Based on the latest forecasting models, he said, brief intermittent rain could prevail in parts of northern and the eastern half of Taiwan as seasonal northeasterly winds strengthen on Friday, again bringing cooler weather.

Wu said drier air is expected to move south over the weekend, bringing clear skies across much of Taiwan. However, the island's eastern half could still see brief, isolated showers on Sunday.

On March 10, sporadic brief showers are forecast for northern and eastern Taiwan as northeasterly winds strengthen.