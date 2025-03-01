Hsinchu pileup kills 1, injures 6

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 1 (CNA) An accident in Hsinchu City on Saturday that occurred when a driver lost control of his vehicle has left one person dead and six people injured.

The accident was triggered when the driver of an SUV, surnamed Lin (林), abruptly swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle just before 11 a.m., according to Hsu Wei-liang (許惟亮), a chief at the Hsinchu City Police Bureau Traffic Police Brigade.

Lin then lost control and crashed into the car in front of him and another one waiting to take a left turn before flipping over and running into two other cars and a motorcycle, Hsu said.

The woman driving the motorcycle suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrest at the scene and was proclaimed dead at a nearby hospital.

The 79-year-old Lin and his passengers were also treated for multiple abrasions. A total of six people were injured in the pileup.

A breath alcohol test showed zero alcohol in Lin's blood, but his case will be handed over to prosecutors for investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter charges, Hsu said.