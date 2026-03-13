Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

03/13/2026 09:54 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. launches Section 301 probe against trade partners

@China Times: U.S. invokes Section 301 against Taiwan again after 34 years

@Liberty Times: Legislative committee reaches consensus to authorize Cabinet to sign LOAs for 4 U.S. arms purchases

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan listed in U.S. Section 301 probe

@Commercial Times: U.S. Section 301 investigation targets 16 territories

@Taipei Times: Cabinet seeks to reassure on trade deal

Enditem/ls

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
196