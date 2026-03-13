To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. launches Section 301 probe against trade partners

@China Times: U.S. invokes Section 301 against Taiwan again after 34 years

@Liberty Times: Legislative committee reaches consensus to authorize Cabinet to sign LOAs for 4 U.S. arms purchases

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan listed in U.S. Section 301 probe

@Commercial Times: U.S. Section 301 investigation targets 16 territories

@Taipei Times: Cabinet seeks to reassure on trade deal

