Taiwan headline news
03/13/2026 09:54 AM
Taipei, March 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. launches Section 301 probe against trade partners
@China Times: U.S. invokes Section 301 against Taiwan again after 34 years
@Liberty Times: Legislative committee reaches consensus to authorize Cabinet to sign LOAs for 4 U.S. arms purchases
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan listed in U.S. Section 301 probe
@Commercial Times: U.S. Section 301 investigation targets 16 territories
@Taipei Times: Cabinet seeks to reassure on trade deal
