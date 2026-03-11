Focus Taiwan App
'Orange Devils' alumni perform in Taipei on 3/11 quake anniversary

03/11/2026 07:10 PM
Alumni from Japan's Kyoto Tachibana Senior High School marching band, widely known as the "Orange Devils," perform at the Grand Hotel in Taipei on Wednesday. CNA photo March 11, 2026
Alumni from Japan's Kyoto Tachibana Senior High School marching band, widely known as the "Orange Devils," perform at the Grand Hotel in Taipei on Wednesday. CNA photo March 11, 2026

Taipei, March 11 (CNA) Alumni from Japan's Kyoto Tachibana Senior High School marching band, widely known as the "Orange Devils," staged a flash mob performance at the Grand Hotel in Taipei on Wednesday to thank Taiwan for its support after the Great East Japan Earthquake.

The show, performed on the earthquake's 15th anniversary, drew more than 100 spectators, some of whom arrived two hours before the show to secure a good viewing spot.

CNA photo March 11, 2026
CNA photo March 11, 2026

The 26-member group played selections from "High School Musical," "Beauty and the Beast," and their signature piece "Sing Sing Sing" and shouted "I love Taiwan" in Chinese during the five-minute show.

Members also greeted the crowd with high-fives, waves and heart gestures, prompting cheers from spectators.

CNA photo March 11, 2026
CNA photo March 11, 2026

Band coach Nanaho Shima told reporters after the performance that March 11 is a day Japanese people can never forget.

On that day in 2011, a magnitude-9 earthquake struck northeastern Japan, triggering a massive tsunami that claimed more than 19,000 lives.

"Over the past 15 years, we have remained deeply grateful for Taiwan's assistance after the disaster," she said, adding that the performance was intended as a gesture of appreciation.

Kyoto Tachibana's marching band first visited Taiwan in 2022, when it became the first foreign performing group to appear at the country's National Day celebrations.

CNA photo March 11, 2026
CNA photo March 11, 2026

The following year, the band staged street performances at Kaohsiung's Dream Mall and Taipei's Ximending shopping district, and also held a ticketed concert at the National Concert Hall.

The alumni performing in Taipei are members of the band's 121st class, many of whom participated in those earlier visits.

They organized the trip themselves and are scheduled to hold a ticketed concert in Taipei on Wednesday evening.

(By Wang Bao-er and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/ls

