U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/12/2026 04:38 PM
Taipei, March 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.090 to close at NT$31.845.
Turnover totaled US$2.444 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.780, and moved between NT$31.720 and NT$31.898 before the close.
Latest
-
Politics
Lawmakers give Cabinet nod to sign LOAs for 4 U.S. weapons systems03/12/2026 07:11 PM
-
Cross-Strait
Chinese warplane lull around Taiwan tied to politics, fuel: Scholars03/12/2026 06:29 PM
-
Politics
Premier directs MOEA to secure gas supplies amid Middle East tensions03/12/2026 05:33 PM
-
Sports
Taiwanese catcher Lyle Lin signs with Japan's Nippon-Ham Fighters03/12/2026 05:07 PM
-
Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market03/12/2026 04:38 PM