To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.090 to close at NT$31.845.

Turnover totaled US$2.444 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.780, and moved between NT$31.720 and NT$31.898 before the close.