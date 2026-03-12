Taiwan wins 3 golds on Day 1 of World Indoor Tug of War Championships

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 12 (CNA) Taiwan won three gold, three silver, and three bronze medals on the opening day of the 2026 World Indoor Tug of War Championships at Taipei Arena on Thursday, including a podium sweep in the women's 500-kilogram club category.

The four-day event, being held in Taiwan for the first time, opened with club competitions, which typically take place during the first two days, followed by national team championships, according to the Chinese Taipei Tug of War Association, the event organizer.

More than 1,000 athletes, coaches and support staff have traveled to Taiwan for the tournament. Over 140 teams -- including 80 in the open competitions and 62 in the national championships -- from 14 countries and regions are taking part, the association said.

Participating teams come from the Basque Country, England, Italy, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Thailand, among others.

The open club competitions began with the women's 480-kilogram team category, in which Taipei Jingmei Girls' High School won the gold medal.

The highlight of the session came in the women's 500kg club category, where Taiwanese teams swept the gold, silver and bronze medals.

Meanwhile, the University of Taipei team, seeking to defend its title, won gold in the open U23 mixed 560-kilogram category.

The championships will run through Sunday.