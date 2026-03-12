Taiwan shares close down 1.56%
03/12/2026 02:14 PM
Taipei, March 12 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 532.33 points, or 1.56 percent, at 33,581.86 Thursday on turnover of NT$754.84 billion (US$23.73 billion).
