To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Japan, Germany, and UK join call as IEA plans release of 400 million barrels of oil

@China Times: International oil prices soar; April electricity rates to be frozen

@Liberty Times: KMT's Ma Wen-chun inspects Songshan Air Base Command as new convener, fails to schedule arms procurement review

@Economic Daily News: International Energy Agency announces emergency oil release

@Commercial Times: IEA to release 400 million barrels of oil reserves in largest-ever move

@Taipei Times: Lai marks 15 years since Tohoku quake and tsunami

Enditem/