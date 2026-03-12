Taiwan headline news
03/12/2026 01:30 PM
Taipei, March 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Japan, Germany, and UK join call as IEA plans release of 400 million barrels of oil
@China Times: International oil prices soar; April electricity rates to be frozen
@Liberty Times: KMT's Ma Wen-chun inspects Songshan Air Base Command as new convener, fails to schedule arms procurement review
@Economic Daily News: International Energy Agency announces emergency oil release
@Commercial Times: IEA to release 400 million barrels of oil reserves in largest-ever move
@Taipei Times: Lai marks 15 years since Tohoku quake and tsunami
Enditem/
