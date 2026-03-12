Pedestrian lights to cancel fast-walking signal: MOTC

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 12 (CNA) The faster-paced walking animation on some pedestrian signals will be phased out across Taiwan by the end of 2026 to avoid encouraging pedestrians to rush across intersections, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said Thursday.

The decision was made during a road safety briefing at the Executive Yuan on Wednesday, according to MOTC Department of Railways, Highways and Road Safety head Wu Tung-ling (吳東凌).

While the flashing green signal that appears in the final seconds of a pedestrian light will remain, the faster-paced walking animation used in some areas will be removed, Wu said.

The Executive Yuan has asked the ministry to coordinate with local governments on the adjustments. Wu said the signal designs are expected to be standardized nationwide by the end of this year.

According to MOTC data, only Chiayi County, Kinmen County and Lienchiang County (Matsu) currently do not use the fast-walking signal.

Separately, the ministry on Wednesday announced an amendment to traffic regulations stating that pedestrians should "avoid" entering a crosswalk once the pedestrian signal begins flashing green, rather than being "prohibited" from doing so.

The previous wording had led to some pedestrians being fined for jaywalking, and the amendment removes the legal basis for such penalties.

The MOTC said the countdown timer on pedestrian lights is intended to help pedestrians judge whether they have enough time to cross safely.

If the remaining time is insufficient or the signal is flashing, pedestrians should assess their walking speed and wait for the next green light to avoid accidents caused by underestimating crossing time or running across the road, the ministry said.