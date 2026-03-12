Focus Taiwan App
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan

03/12/2026 08:25 PM
CWA graphic
Taipei, March 12 (CNA) A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan at 8:14 p.m. Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, about 24.7 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 15.1 km, according to the administration.

The earthquake's intensity was highest in Hualien County and Nantou County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Taitung County, Taichung, Yilan County, Chiayi County, Changhua County and Yunlin County, the CWA said.

CWA graphic
(By Hsiao Hsu-chen)

Enditem

