Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan
03/12/2026 08:25 PM
Taipei, March 12 (CNA) A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan at 8:14 p.m. Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, about 24.7 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 15.1 km, according to the administration.
The earthquake's intensity was highest in Hualien County and Nantou County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Taitung County, Taichung, Yilan County, Chiayi County, Changhua County and Yunlin County, the CWA said.
Latest
-
Cross-Strait
Legislature's decision not to kick out TPP lawmaker 'regrettable': MAC03/12/2026 10:01 PM
-
Sports
Taiwan wins 3 golds on Day 1 of World Indoor Tug of War Championships03/12/2026 09:48 PM
-
Society
Taiwan raises water alert for Hsinchu, lowers nighttime supply pressure03/12/2026 09:42 PM
-
Culture
Sports stars among nominees for PTS board of directors03/12/2026 09:09 PM
-
Society
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan03/12/2026 08:25 PM