U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading

03/13/2026 10:28 AM
Taipei, March 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.904 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.059 from the previous close.

(By Elizabeth Hsu)

Enditem

