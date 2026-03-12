Visiting Spanish delegation hopes to learn from Taiwan, promote ties: MOFA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 12 (CNA) A group of visiting Spanish lawmakers on Wednesday called for the promotion of closer bilateral relations with Taiwan, during a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister François Wu (吳志中), according to the foreign ministry.

Led by Mikel Legarda Uriarte, the six-member cross-party delegation is visiting Taiwan from Tuesday through Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a press release.

Legarda, a member of the Congress of Deputies -- the lower house of Spain's bicameral parliament -- praised Taiwan's democracy, at a luncheon in Taipei hosted by Wu, according to the press release.

The Spanish parliamentarian said his country can learn a lot from Taiwan, especially how Taipei leverages its high-tech prowess to navigate geopolitical volatility and ensure its democracy is not affected by authoritarian regimes, according to the press release.

The five-day visit is intended to facilitate closer bilateral exchanges on various fronts, Legarda said.

Wu, meanwhile, said Taiwan and Spain share common democratic values. Bilateral trade has been growing in recent years, he said, adding that he hopes to see further cooperation in the areas of semiconductors, renewable energy, and information and communication technology, according to MOFA.

The Spanish delegation includes lawmakers Cristina Valido García, Nerea Ahedo Ceza, and Idoia Sagastizabal, and it is the second such group from Spain to visit Taiwan since January 2023, MOFA said.

While in Taiwan, the delegation is scheduled to meet with Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) and National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆), MOFA said.

The members will also visit the International Trade Administration, the National Science and Technology Council and the Hsinchu Science Park, it said.