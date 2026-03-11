Highway Bureau targets late April fix for Danjiang Bridge noise

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 11 (CNA) Taiwan's Highway Bureau said Wednesday it aims to finish work to fix wind-related noise generated by handrails on the Danjiang Bridge in New Taipei by late April.

Residents living near the bridge, which is scheduled to open in May, have complained of a persistent humming sound when strong northeasterly winds blow through the area.

In a news release, the bureau said preliminary inspections suggest the noise is caused by wind interacting with the bridge's pedestrian handrail structures.

According to the bureau, strong seasonal winds appear to pass through or around the handrail components along the pedestrian walkway, generating wind-shear vibrations that produce a low-frequency humming sound.

To determine the appropriate solution methods, the design team has commissioned the Tamkang University Wind Engineering Research Center to conduct tests on Thursday.

The bureau said it first asked the design team to inspect the site in late January after receiving complaints. A meeting with design and construction teams was held Feb. 25 to analyze the noise source.

To eliminate the excessive noise, the plan is to install U-shaped rubber strips to damp vibrations, the bureau said.

Officials said the approach was developed after reviewing similar cases, including wind-generated noise issues on the Golden Gate Bridge in California.

If the tests confirm the measure works, the bureau said improvement work will be carried out immediately, with completion targeted for late April to reduce the impact on nearby residents.

Residents have reported hearing the noise for months during strong northeasterly winds, describing it as a low-frequency hum similar to a wind instrument or the whistle of steam from a kettle.