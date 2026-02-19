Penghu magistrate's condition improving after surgery: Hospital

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, Feb. 19 (CNA) The condition of Penghu Magistrate Chen Kuang-fu (陳光復) is continuing to improve following emergency surgery after he was flown from Penghu to Kaohsiung with a brain bleed on Tuesday, a doctor responsible for treating Chen said Thursday.

The 70-year-old member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost his footing while walking downstairs and hit his head on the ground on Tuesday during a public event in Penghu County.

After his heart stopped and he lost consciousness, Chen was rushed to the National Defense Medical University Tri-Service General Hospital Penghu Branch.

He was transferred to Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital (KVGH) for further treatment later Tuesday, in accordance with his family's wishes.

Liao Wei-chuan (廖維專), director of KVGH's Department of Neurosurgery, said Thursday that Chen's condition has improved following emergency surgery performed after he was admitted to the hospital.

He is now in a postoperative intensive care unit, Liao added.

Liao said the KVGH medical team will help Chen start his rehabilitation two or three days after surgery, which took place on Tuesday, with the swelling and bruising set to reach their peak around 48 to 72 hours post-surgery.

A statement was also posted on Chen's Facebook page Thursday afternoon thanking all his friends, supporters, and the medical team on his behalf, adding that he is "making progress."

Chen's family said the past few days have been difficult, but they are grateful for widespread support and best wishes they received, the post said.