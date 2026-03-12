U.S. launches Section 301 probe into 16 trading partners including Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, March 11 (CNA) The United States on Wednesday launched a series of new investigations into the manufacturing policies and practices of 16 trading partners, including Taiwan, citing concerns about excess capacity and overproduction.

The announcement came less than three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down sweeping global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, and it is widely seen as an attempt by the Trump administration to rebuild tariff pressure on trading partners.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the investigations, launched under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, will examine whether the 16 trading partners' policies and practices contribute to "structural excess capacity and production" in manufacturing sectors and whether they are "unreasonable or discriminatory."

Economies subject to the latest probe include Taiwan, China, Japan, South Korea, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Mexico, and India, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

Section 301 allows Washington to impose retaliatory tariffs over perceived unfair trade practices, including running large trade surpluses.

Greer said the move reflects Trump's push to rebuild the U.S. manufacturing sector and strengthen domestic supply chains.

He said structural overcapacity in foreign economies has posed challenges to Washington's efforts to reindustrialize the United States.

"In many sectors, the United States has lost substantial domestic production capacity or has fallen worryingly behind foreign competitors," he said.

Following the launch of the investigations, the USTR said it has requested consultations with the governments of the 16 trading partners. A public hearing related to the investigations is scheduled to begin on May 5.