Penghu magistrate in critical condition after fall at Lunar New Year event
02/17/2026 05:44 PM
Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) Penghu magistrate Chen Kuang-fu (陳光復) is in critical condition at hospital following a fall during a public Lunar New Year event on Tuesday.
Chen, of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), lost consciousness after his head hit the ground and was soon sent to the National Defense Medical University Tri-Service General Hospital Penghu Branch.
People familiar with the matter said Chen may be transferred to Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital for further treatment.
