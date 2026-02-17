Penghu magistrate revived, medevaced to Kaohsiung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) Penghu Magistrate Chen Kuang-fu (陳光復) has been medevaced to Kaohsiung to receive further treatment after his heartbeat was restored.

Chen, a 70-year-old member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), lost his footing when stepping down the stairs and hit his head on the ground earlier Tuesday during a public event in Penghu County.

After his heart stopped beating and he lost consciousness, Chen was taken to the National Defense Medical University Tri-Service General Hospital Penghu Branch.

Tien Chiung-hsi (田炯璽), deputy superintendent of the Penghu hospital, told the press that Chen's heartbeat and blood pressure returned to normal at 3:31 p.m., but he remained unconscious.

After conducting a full-body CT scan, the medical team ruled out acute heart disease but identified irregular heartbeats as a potential cause, Tien said, adding that further medical exams are required to identify the definitive cause.

Chen was transferred to Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital for further treatment at 6 p.m., according to his family's decision.

Meanwhile, Chen Yun-ju (陳韻如), spokesperson of the Penghu County government, said Deputy Magistrate Lin Jie-shin (林皆興) will ensure the government's operations continue during the magistrate's absence.