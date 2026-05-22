No update on U.S. arms sales to Taiwan: Presidential spokesperson

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Taipei, May 22 (CNA) Taiwan has not received any information about possible adjustments to a potential US$14 billion arms sale package that U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering, a spokesperson for Taiwan's Presidential Office said Friday.

In a report published Thursday, The Hill reported that U.S. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao told a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing that Washington was withholding the package to ensure it had sufficient munitions for its ongoing war with Iran.

"Right now we're doing a pause in order to make sure we have the munitions we need for Epic Fury -- which we have plenty," Cao was quoted as saying.

When asked by Republican Senator Mitch McConnell whether he expected the sale to be approved, Cao replied that the decision would be up to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to The Hill.

Asked to comment on the report, Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) said the office had noted reports of the pause but had not received any information regarding possible adjustments to the sale.

Cao's remarks appeared to contradict Trump's comments last week that he was still deliberating whether to approve the package, which he described as a "very good negotiating chip" in ongoing U.S. trade talks with China.

Trump also said the sale would "depend on China."

Taiwan has been anticipating the arms package since foreign media first reported on it in February. The package reportedly includes PAC-3 MSE interceptors and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), among other weapons systems.

Since his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) in Beijing last week, Trump has twice said he would speak with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) about the arms sale.

Asked about a potential call between Trump and Lai, Kuo said the public would be informed if there were any developments.

Kuo did not make any further comment on the potential US$14 billion sale, but said the "biggest problem" facing U.S. arms sales to Taiwan was the ongoing legislative review of funding for five items in a separate package approved by Washington in December 2025.

She expressed hope that the Legislature would approve the funding soon and that the review process would not be "unnecessarily" affected.