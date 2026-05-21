Taiwan to establish national AI strategy committee

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Taipei, May 21 (CNA) Taiwan's Cabinet will establish a national AI strategy committee and draft the country's first AI development blueprint while seeking to balance technological innovation with social welfare and human rights protections, Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said on Thursday.

The move is part of the implementation of Taiwan's Artificial Intelligence Basic Act, which came into force in January and sets out principles for AI research, applications and governance while safeguarding children's development and human rights.

According to Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee (李慧芝), Cho told a Cabinet meeting that the new national AI strategy committee, which he will chair, will coordinate, promote and oversee AI-related affairs across the government.

The Cabinet-level National Science and Technology Council will lead the drafting of Taiwan's first "national artificial intelligence development guidelines," which will be submitted to the committee for review.

Cho outlined a timetable for AI regulation and governance.

Government agencies must complete risk assessments for AI use by July and establish internal control mechanisms within a year.

Relevant ministries must formulate regulations and industry guidelines for AI applications within their jurisdictions by January 2028 and adjust existing laws or administrative measures where necessary.

The government will also promote cross-ministerial initiatives on AI education, talent development and infrastructure, while the Ministry of Digital Affairs develops an AI risk-classification framework, verification tools and data governance rules.

Cho noted that government guidelines for identifying AI industry talent will be updated, adding AI governance literacy and AI collaboration and development skills to competency requirements.

The changes are intended to help workers identify AI-related risks and strengthen practical skills in developing and working with AI tools, according to Cho.

To expand AI capabilities in the public sector, the government plans to release AI competency guidelines for civil servants in June.

Cho called on the Ministry of Education to strengthen AI literacy in schools, improve teacher training and assess potential risks arising from AI applications, as part of a broader initiative to prepare students for the "responsible" use of AI.