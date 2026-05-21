Sickle-skillet fight in Changhua leaves 3 seniors hospitalized

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Taipei, May 21 (CNA) A dispute between two elderly men in Changhua County turned violent Wednesday, after one attacked the other with a sickle and the second man fought back with a skillet, leaving three seniors hospitalized, police said Thursday.

According to an officer with the Changhua County Police Bureau's Hemei Precinct, the incident occurred on Dexing Road in Xianxi Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a 92-year-old man surnamed Huang (黃) hung reflective strips on his farmland, while an 86-year-old man surnamed Lin (林), who said the reflected light made his eyes uncomfortable, removed the strips.

After discovering the strips had been taken down, Huang asked who was responsible and when Lin admitted it was him, the two men started arguing.

Police said Huang then picked up a rice-harvesting sickle to attack Lin, who armed himself with a skillet in self defense.

During the confrontation, Huang allegedly struck Lin with the sickle on the head. An elderly woman surnamed Chuang (莊) who tried to break up the fight was pushed to the ground and suffered a fracture to her right leg.

Emergency responders transported all three injured people to hospital.

Lin received three stitches for a head injury and has since been discharged. Chuang suffered a right femoral fracture that requires surgery and remains hospitalized.

Police said Huang and Lin will be summoned for questioning as authorities investigate the cause of the altercation.