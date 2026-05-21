Scooter ride-hailing illegal amid Uber pilot speculation: MOTC

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 21 (CNA) The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said Thursday that scooter ride-hailing is not permitted under current rules, after social media speculation that Uber was considering a pilot program in Taipei.

In a statement, the MOTC cited Article 34 of the Highway Act, saying commercial passenger transport services are limited to approved bus and taxi operators, and that current regulations do not permit scooters to be used for commercial passenger transport.

Drivers caught engaging in such activities face fines of up to NT$200,000 (US$6,340), while platform operators face fines as high as NT$25 million, with both subject to license and permit revocation, it said.

The ministry's response came after netizens shared social media posts showing Uber had texted selected drivers on its platform, asking them to bring their licenses and other personal documents starting Wednesday to its service center in Taipei's Beitou District for a "pilot program."

The message did not mention ride-hailing or specify what the program involved.

Taipei Taxi Drivers' Union spokesperson Lee Wei-er (李威爾) told reporters that, according to his understanding, Uber had previously submitted a proposal to the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism for a Beitou cultural promotion project involving scooter ride-hailing.

However, he said the plan was later rejected after the tourism department consulted the city's Department of Transportation and Public Transportation Office, both of which cited scooter ride-hailing as illegal.

Meanwhile, the MOTC said it had consulted the Financial Supervisory Commission on the matter, which stressed that passenger and liability coverage is not currently available for scooter ride-hailing services.

Insurance premiums are based on vehicle use, with different risk categories for private and commercial vehicles, the ministry said, warning that illegal commercial passenger transport on scooters could lead to claim rejections or disputes, leaving drivers and passengers without full coverage.

In a statement, Uber did not explicitly mention scooter ride-hailing, saying instead that it hopes to use technology to provide more convenient, efficient and safe mobility options.

Given Beitou's unique geography and tourism characteristics, the company noted that it is working with partner fleet operator Rides Formosa Co. to study how digital innovation can upgrade and improve existing local transport services, including the introduction of enhanced safety features.

Uber said the plan remains under evaluation, adding that it hopes to work with local fleet operators and partners to promote green and smart mobility.