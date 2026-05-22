NT$10 million prizes from Jan.-Feb. receipt lottery remain unclaimed

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Taipei, May 22 (CNA) Four NT$10 million (US$317,073) prizes and four NT$2 million prizes from the January-February uniform invoice lottery remain unclaimed, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Friday.

Holders of those winning receipts should collect their prizes by the July 6 deadline, the MOF said.

The smallest purchase among the four unclaimed NT$10 million prizes was a NT$2 plastic bag bought at McDonald's in New Taipei's Tucheng District, according to the MOF.

• NT$2 plastic bag wins NT$10 million in Taiwan's invoice lottery

The three other purchases were a NT$39 item at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Taipei's Zhongzheng District, a NT$1,579 restaurant bill in Taipei's Wanhua District, and an NT$80 parking fee in Taoyuan's Guishan District.

The winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize in the January-February lottery was 87510041.

Meanwhile, among the unclaimed NT$2 million-winning receipts with the number 32220522, the smallest purchase was an NT$45 item sold at a tea shop in Kaohsiung's Renwu District.

The three other unclaimed NT$2 million prizes were also from receipts issued in Kaohsiung.

They involved purchases of NT$190, NT$61 and NT$60 at a 7-Eleven store in Sanmin District, a drink stand at Global Mall in Zuoying District and a CPC Corp., Taiwan gas station in Jiasian District.

The prizes can be redeemed at First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Bank, the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, the Kinmen Credit Cooperative and the Credit Department of the Lienchiang County Farmers' Association, according to the ministry.

The uniform invoice lottery, held every two months, was introduced to encourage consumers to request receipts and help prevent tax evasion.

The MOF said the draw for invoices issued between March and April will be held on Monday.