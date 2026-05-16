Taiwanese weightlifter wins silvers, sets records at Asian competition

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Taipei, May 16 (CNA) Taiwanese weightlifter Chen Wen-huei (陳玟卉) won three silver medals and broke two national records in the women's 69-kilogram division at the 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Gandhinagar, India on Friday night.

Chen took silver with a 104 kg snatch, a 135 kg clean and jerk, and a 239 kg total of the two lifts, trailing only Song Kuk-hyang of North Korea in all three categories.

Chen's clean and jerk and combined lift also broke Taiwan's national records in the weight class.

The Taiwanese hit her silver-medal winning lifts on her second attempts, but then fell short on her final attempts of 109 kg in the snatch and 138 kg in the clean and jerk after her silver medals were clinched.

Chen's coach Huang Da-te (黃達德) told CNA that Chen was in good form before the competition began, even completing a snatch of 103 kg in warm-ups.

If Chen had not missed her first snatch attempt at 103 kg, she would have gone for a lift of 110 kg on her final attempt, Huang said.

Her clean and jerk performance was in line with her training sessions, Huang said, and he praised Chen's overall performance at the championships.

Huang said the team will specifically focus on Chen's snatch to get her ready for the 20th edition of the Asian Games that open in mid-September in Japan.