Nine extended holidays announced for Taiwan in 2027
Taipei, May 21 (CNA) Taiwan will observe a total of 121 days off work in 2027, with nine extended holidays that last three or more days, the Executive Yuan's Directorate-General of Personnel Administration (DGPA) announced Thursday.
In a press release, the DGPA said the Cabinet has sanctioned a list of public holidays to be observed by government agencies in 2027, highlighting that the nine extended holidays will be led by a seven-day Lunar New Year break.
Other extended three-day holidays include Founding Day of the Republic of China, Peace Memorial Day, Labor Day, National Day, Taiwan Retrocession Day, and Constitution Day.
As the 2028 Founding Day of the Republic of China, celebrated on Jan. 1, falls on a Saturday, a make-up day will be observed on Friday, Dec. 31, 2027, according to the DGPA.
Finally, 2027 will also see a four-day extended holiday from April 3-6 to mark Children's Day/Tomb Sweeping Festival.
Currently, Taiwan's calendar for public holidays to be observed by government agencies stipulates that when a national holiday falls on a Saturday, the make-up day will be on the preceding Friday, and when it falls on a Sunday, the make-up day will be the following Monday.
The DGPA emphasized that the 2027 calendar applies only to public servants and employees of state-run enterprises.
Workers in other sectors -- such as police, firefighters, coast guard personnel and military staff -- may have their schedules adjusted to meet operational needs.
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