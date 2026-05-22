Taiwan shares close up 2.18%
05/22/2026 01:51 PM
Taipei, May 22 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 899.76 points, or 2.18 percent, at 42,267.97 Friday on turnover of NT$1.19 trillion (US$37.38 billion).
Latest
-
Politics
No update on U.S. arms sales to Taiwan: Presidential spokesperson05/22/2026 02:14 PM
-
Business
Taiwan shares close up 2.18%05/22/2026 01:51 PM
-
Society
Three detained over alleged smuggling of Nvidia chips to Hong Kong05/22/2026 01:20 PM
-
Business
NT$10 million prizes from Jan.-Feb. receipt lottery remain unclaimed05/22/2026 12:37 PM
-
Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading05/22/2026 10:36 AM