U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
05/22/2026 10:36 AM
Taipei, May 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.567 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.028 from the previous close.
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