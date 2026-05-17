Taiwan's Teng earns first win of 2026 as Astros starter

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Taipei, May 17 (CNA) Taiwanese pitcher Teng Kai-wei (鄧愷威) earned his second win of the 2026 season and first as a starter for the Houston Astros after throwing five scoreless innings in a 4-1 home victory over the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park on Saturday.

Making his third start of the season, Teng allowed two singles and four walks while striking out seven. He lowered his ERA to 2.61 and improved his record to 2-3.

Teng earned his first win of the season in his debut on March 28 against the Los Angeles Angels. Pitching in relief, he tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to help spark an 11-9 comeback victory for Houston.

Offensively, the Astros on Saturday tied a season high with four home runs, including Jose Altuve's 42nd career leadoff homer and Yordan Alvarez's team-leading 15th homer of the season, both in the opening inning.

Christian Walker and Zach Cole also hit solo home runs in the fourth inning to extend Houston's lead to 4-0.

All four home runs were allowed by Rangers starter Jacob deGrom, tying his career high.

Houston acquired Teng in a January trade with the San Francisco Giants after he went 2-4 with a 6.37 ERA in 2025.

The 27-year-old right-hander began the season in the bullpen for the Astros before making his first start on April 28 in Baltimore.