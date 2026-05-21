U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

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Taipei, May 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.048 to close at NT$31.595.

Turnover totaled US$1.56 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.610, and moved between NT$31.561 and NT$31.630 before the close.