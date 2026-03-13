Premier Cho defends 'private' Japan visit amid WBC controversy

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 13 (CNA) Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) on Friday dismissed criticism over his recent visit to Japan during the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which was the first trip to Japan by a sitting Taiwanese premier in over half a century.

At a press conference in Taipei, Cho presented four invoices totaling about NT$2.2 million (US$68,847) to account for what he described as a "private" trip that he said he paid for himself.

The expenses included NT$2.08 million for a charter flight to Tokyo, and Cho presented a receipt showing that he remitted money for the flight in his own name to China Airlines.

Cho said his appearance at the Tokyo Dome was aimed at encouraging Taiwanese fans and players, and even though government figures reportedly hinted that Cho met with Japanese officials, he denied it.

"It was a simple itinerary, but the significance of the trip cannot be measured by its cash value," Cho said.

Premier Cho displays a part of his charter flight contract with China Airlines at a press conference in Taipei on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Executive Yuan

Cho's one-day trip on Saturday marked the first time a sitting Taiwanese premier has visited Japan since the two countries severed diplomatic ties in 1972.

During the brief stop, a CNA reporter observed Cho at the Tokyo Dome alongside Taiwan's Representative to Japan Lee Yi-yang (李逸洋) and Sports Minister Lee Yang (李洋) watching Team Taiwan's game against Czechia.

• Premier Cho attends Taiwan-Czech Republic WBC game in Tokyo

According to local media reports, Ocean Affairs Council Minister Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) suggested Sunday, however, that Cho must have also met with Japanese officials, describing the visit as a "major diplomatic breakthrough" for Taiwan.

Since the Republic of China (Taiwan) does not maintain formal diplomatic ties with Japan, Cho's visit has sparked debate both domestically and internationally.

At a press conference Tuesday, the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) criticized Cho's "private trip," saying it could escalate tensions between Beijing and Tokyo and would not help Taiwan-Japan relations.

Tensions between China and Japan have remained high since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on a "Taiwan contingency" in November 2025.

Speaking at the same event, retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) noted that Cho's flight departed from the military apron of the Air Force Songshan AB Command, suggesting that the trip was not purely private.

Chang said there was no precedent for a private trip to use the military apron for immigration clearance. Cho did not specifically explain the need for a charter flight but said the arrangements were generally made for security reasons.

According to foreign wire reports, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun (郭嘉昆) on Monday characterized the visit as having "evil designs," warning that "Japan's indulgence in provocation ... will inevitably come at a cost."

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara responded that no Japanese officials had met with Cho and that the Japanese government was in no position to comment on the visit because the Taiwanese government had characterized it as a private matter.