Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Premier Cho attends Taiwan-Czech Republic WBC game in Tokyo

03/07/2026 05:05 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Premier Cho Jung-tai (center) shakes hand with a Taiwanese fan at the World Baseball Classic game between Taiwan and the Czech Republic in Tokyo on Saturday. CNA photo March 7, 2026
Premier Cho Jung-tai (center) shakes hand with a Taiwanese fan at the World Baseball Classic game between Taiwan and the Czech Republic in Tokyo on Saturday. CNA photo March 7, 2026

Tokyo/Taipei, March 7 (CNA) Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) attended the World Baseball Classic (WBC) game between Taiwan and the Czech Republic in Tokyo on Saturday.

Cho was seen by a CNA reporter on site at Tokyo Dome with Taiwan's Representative to Japan Lee Yi-yang (李逸洋) and Sports Minister Lee Yang (李洋).

After the game, Cho was met with a warm welcome from Taiwanese fans as he left the stadium, shaking hands with them and briefly joining in chants of "Team Taiwan!"

According to a source with knowledge of the matter, Cho arrived in Japan earlier Saturday, marking the first known visit by a sitting Taiwanese premier since Taiwan and Japan severed diplomatic ties in 1972.

In the Pool C game, Taiwan trounced the Czechs 14-0, ending the game early after seven innings under the mercy rule.

• Taiwan defeats Czech Republic 14-0 to secure first win at 2026 WBC

The victory was fueled in large part by a grand slam from Stuart Fairchild and a strong offensive performance by Yu Chang (張育成), who recorded three hits and four RBIs.

The win provided a much-needed morale boost for Taiwan after suffering two previous losses to Australia and Japan.

As of press time, the Cabinet had not commented on Cho's visit to Japan.

(By Wang Yang-yu, Lai Yu-chen, Tai Ya-chen and Sean Lin)

Enditem/ASG

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
121