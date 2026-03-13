Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Legislature authorizes Cabinet to sign letters securing U.S. weapons

03/13/2026 01:37 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Taiwan's Legislature. CNA file photo
Taiwan's Legislature. CNA file photo

Taipei, March 13 (CNA) Taiwan's Legislative Yuan on Friday passed a motion authorizing the Cabinet to sign letters of acceptance (LOA) for four weapons systems approved for sale by the United States that were set to expire this month.

The motion was passed by the full Legislature based on the conclusion reached during cross-caucus talks a day earlier.

The four systems -- M109A7 self-propelled howitzers, Javelin anti-armor missiles, TOW 2B missiles and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) -- form the bulk of a US$11.1 billion arms package announced by the U.S. in December.

A HIMARS launching system. CNA file photo
A HIMARS launching system. CNA file photo

They will be funded through a special defense budget currently under review in the Legislature.

The Cabinet and the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) have submitted competing bills on the spending plan due to disagreements over its scope, and without a quick resolution in sight, they decided to focus on the LOAs first because of approaching deadlines.

The LOA for the HIMARS system was to expire on March 26, and those covering the other three weapons systems were to expire Sunday. Failure to sign the letters may have forced the arms procurement process to begin again.

Ministry of National Defense (MND) official Huang Wen-chi (黃文啟) said Thursday that the U.S. had not formally agreed to the MND's request to push back the March 15 deadline, but had said the ammunition for the HIMARS would be removed from the package if Taiwan missed the signing deadline.

The motion also directed the Cabinet to brief the Legislature on the estimated delivery dates of the U.S. weapons systems during and after the review of the special budget, as the United States currently has a US$8.28 billion backlog of arms yet to be delivered to Taiwan.

(By Sean Lin)

Enditem/ls

Related News
Lawmakers give Cabinet nod to sign LOAs for 4 U.S. weapons systemsCompeting bills to fund U.S. weapons purchase advance to committeeTaiwan receives U.S. acceptance letter for HIMARS: Koo
0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
199