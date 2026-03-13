U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/13/2026 04:12 PM
Taipei, March 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.073 to close at NT$31.918.
Turnover totaled US$2.35 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.850, and moved to a high of NT$31.990 before the close.
