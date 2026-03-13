U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.073 to close at NT$31.918.

Turnover totaled US$2.35 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.850, and moved to a high of NT$31.990 before the close.