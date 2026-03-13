To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Chopper from 'One Piece' lights up crosswalks for Kaohsiung parade

Kaohsiung, March 13 (CNA) Noted anthropomorphic reindeer Chopper is signaling pedestrians when to stop and go at 30 crosswalks in Kaohsiung ahead of a parade Saturday marking the release of a live-action adaptation of the iconic Japanese anime "One Piece."

According to the Kaohsiung city government, the Chopper pedestrian lights can be spotted on popular crossings near the Port of Kaohsiung, including Haibian Rd., Lingnancian Rd. and Yongping Rd.

More Chopper lights can be found in downtown Kaohsiung, including Haibian Rd., Cingnian Rd. and Yingxiong Rd., among other locations.

A Chopper-themed pedestrian light in Kaohsiung shows a stop signal. CNA photo March 13, 2026

Pedestrians can also spot Chopper's footprints on the sidewalks along Haibian Rd., Lingnancian Rd., Yongping Rd., Cingnian Rd., Yingxiong Rd., Wufu Rd., Gongyuan 2nd Rd., and at the intersection of Dayong Rd. and Gongyuan 2nd Rd.

The designs were prepared for the Netflix-hosted "One Piece Parade" on Saturday.

A sidewalk in Kaohsiung with Chopper's footprints. CNA photo March 13, 2026

The parade, along with Taichung's Jenn Lann Temple Mazu statue, will march from the intersection of Haibian Rd. and Chenggong 2nd Rd. to Pier 16 at the Port of Kaohsiung at 3 p.m., according to Netflix.

On Saturday, the section from the intersection of Haibian Rd. and Chenggong 2nd Rd. to Lingan Rd. will be closed to traffic in both directions from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to use the light rail and metro, as there will be no parking at the event, the city government said.