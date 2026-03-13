Taichung mayor visits New Hampshire to talk housing, crime prevention

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, March 13 (CNA) Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) arrived in Boston Thursday, beginning her U.S. visit in sister city Manchester, New Hampshire, where she met with Mayor Jay P. Ruais to discuss housing, homelessness and crime prevention.

According to a statement from the Taichung City government, Ruais took time from his busy schedule reviewing the city budget to meet Lu, presenting her with the "key to the city" as a gift to symbolize the strong bond between the sister cities.

Manchester and Taichung are both rapidly developing cities facing similar challenges, Lu said, noting that the discussion focused on balancing urban growth with residents' housing rights, coordinating resources to address homelessness, and exchanging ideas on city-level anti-drug policies and prevention programs.

During the meeting, Ruais shared his city's experience in combating drug addiction, including expanding police staffing, revising city ordinances to strengthen public safety, and providing rehabilitation and community resources.

The two sides have been sister cities since 1989. Lu invited Ruais to visit Taichung when he has time, to further strengthen bilateral ties and promote additional exchanges.

Boston is Lu's first stop on her 11-day U.S. visit, which will also include New York City, Washington, D.C., and Seattle.

While in Taichung earlier this week, the Taichung mayor said she also plans to meet members of the U.S. House of Representatives and engage with Taiwanese expatriate communities during her U.S. trip.