Kaohsiung-Kumamoto delegation in Arizona to talk semiconductors

Kaohsiung, March 13 (CNA) A delegation organized by the city of Kaohsiung and Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture was in Arizona on Thursday (U.S. time) to attend a semiconductor forum and highlight the importance of supply chain diversification in the fast-changing global economy.

In a statement Friday, the Kaohsiung City government said Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) led the delegation in meeting with Sandra Watson, head of the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), and attending a semiconductor roundtable forum.

Speaking at the forum, Chen said Kaohsiung is at the core of the semiconductor S corridor project in southern Taiwan and is where contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has started mass production at an advanced wafer fabrication plant (fab).

Amid rapidly changing political and economic conditions, Chen said the industry should consider diversifying its semiconductor network, with Arizona emerging as a strong strategic partner in strengthening the global supply chain.

In response, Watson said Arizona and Taiwan have forged a solid partnership as her state has become the semiconductor hub of the United States, adding that Arizona has not only provided a sound investment environment but also served as a semiconductor talent hub.

Addressing economic security, Watson said the U.S., Taiwan and Japan have become indispensable partners and the three sides should work together in the areas of city governance, talent, and the development of an industrial ecosystem.

Also at the forum, Kumamoto Deputy Governor Shingi Takeuchi said he appreciated Kaohsiung's idea to form the joint delegation to the U.S. as the visit has demonstrated the determination of the three economies to cooperate.

It was the first time that Kaohsiung and Kumamoto have formed a joint delegation to visit the U.S. and team up to strengthen semiconductor industrial development across the Pacific, according to the Kaohsiung City government.

TSMC has committed to invest US$165 billion in Arizona to build sophisticated wafer fabs and IC packaging facilities, and it also operates a fab in Kumamoto, with a second one under construction.

After Arizona, the delegation was headed to San Jose, California, for the annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) hosted by Nvidia Corp. March 16-19.

Chen is expected to meet with company executives to discuss deeper technological cooperation under the "Smart Kaohsiung Lighthouse Project."

Chen, who departed for the U.S. on Wednesday, is scheduled to return to Taiwan on March 19.