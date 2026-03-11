Two found dead after fire in Tainan
Taipei, March 11 (CNA) Two people have been found dead after a fire broke out in a tin-sheet, single-story structure in Tainan's Yongkang District and later spread to adjacent houses on Wednesday night, according to local authorities.
The Tainan City Government Fire Department said it received a report of a fire at 6:19 p.m. on Erwang Road and dispatched 25 vehicles and 54 personnel to the scene.
After arriving, firefighters found that a tin-sheet structure was on fire and that the flames had spread to eight neighboring houses.
Firefighters extinguished the fire at 7:04 p.m. and later found a man and a woman, believed to be a couple in their 40s, dead in one of the houses.
As of press time, the authorities had not reported other casualties from the fire.
The cause of the fire and the financial losses are still under investigation.
