Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Two found dead after fire in Tainan

03/11/2026 10:03 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
A fire breaks out in a tin-sheet, single-story structure in Tainan's Yongkang District on Wednesday night. Photo courtesy of a private contributor
A fire breaks out in a tin-sheet, single-story structure in Tainan's Yongkang District on Wednesday night. Photo courtesy of a private contributor

Taipei, March 11 (CNA) Two people have been found dead after a fire broke out in a tin-sheet, single-story structure in Tainan's Yongkang District and later spread to adjacent houses on Wednesday night, according to local authorities.

The Tainan City Government Fire Department said it received a report of a fire at 6:19 p.m. on Erwang Road and dispatched 25 vehicles and 54 personnel to the scene.

After arriving, firefighters found that a tin-sheet structure was on fire and that the flames had spread to eight neighboring houses.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at 7:04 p.m. and later found a man and a woman, believed to be a couple in their 40s, dead in one of the houses.

As of press time, the authorities had not reported other casualties from the fire.

The cause of the fire and the financial losses are still under investigation.

(By Yang Ssu-jui and Lee Chieh-yu)

Enditem/cs

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
196