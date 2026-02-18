Trump, Xi discuss Taiwan arms sales; White House says policy unchanged

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, Feb. 17 (CNA) The White House has reiterated that U.S. policy toward Taiwan has not changed, after U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he had been discussing U.S. arms sales to Taiwan with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) and would make a decision "soon."

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked about warnings raised by Beijing during a recent phone call with Xi over potential additional U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

"I'm talking to him about it. We had a good conversation," Trump said. "We'll make a determination pretty soon."

Trump also said he has a good relationship with Xi and reiterated that he expects to visit China in April.

The comments drew attention in Washington. In response to questions from CNA on Tuesday, a White House official said: "There is no change to our policy with respect to Taiwan."

Since returning to the White House last year, Trump has spoken with Xi multiple times. According to publicly available information, their most recent call took place on Feb. 4.

Following that call, the Financial Times reported on Feb. 7 that Washington was preparing an arms package for Taiwan that could be worth about US$20 billion and include Patriot missile systems and other weapons.

Beijing has privately warned that such a move could jeopardize Trump's planned state visit to China in April, the report said.

Trump wrote on social media on Feb. 4 that the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including trade, military matters, his planned April visit to China, Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, the situation in Iran, and potential Chinese purchases of U.S. oil, gas and agricultural products.

He did not elaborate on the Taiwan-related discussions.

China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported at the time that Xi said the Taiwan issue is the most important and sensitive issue in U.S.-China relations and urged Washington to handle arms sales to Taiwan prudently.

According to the report, Trump said he took China's concerns seriously and would maintain stable bilateral ties during his term.

A White House official said following the call that under the U.S.’ "one China" policy, Washington engages with both sides of the Taiwan Strait, consistent with past administrations.

The policy, the official said, is based on the Taiwan Relations Act, the three U.S.-China joint communiqués and the Six Assurances to Taiwan. "There is no change to our policy with respect to Taiwan," he added.

The Taiwan Relations Act, passed by the U.S. Congress after Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, governs post-recognition relations and covers security, arms sales, trade and cultural exchanges.

The Six Assurances, introduced during the administration of Ronald Reagan in 1982, include U.S. pledges not to consult Beijing on arms sales to Taiwan, not to mediate between Taipei and Beijing, not to alter its position on Taiwan's sovereignty, and not to pressure Taiwan into talks with China.