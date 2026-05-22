U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.027 to close at NT$31.568.

Turnover totaled US$1.878 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.560, and moved between NT$31.454 and NT$31.581 before the close.