U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
05/22/2026 04:16 PM
Taipei, May 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.027 to close at NT$31.568.
Turnover totaled US$1.878 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.560, and moved between NT$31.454 and NT$31.581 before the close.
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