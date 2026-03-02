Focus Taiwan App
124,000 Taiwanese have at least NT$100 million in assets: Report

03/02/2026 08:53 PM
CNA file photo for illustrative purposes only
Taipei, March 2 (CNA) A total of 124,000 Taiwanese, or about 0.53 percent of the population, have at least NT$100 million (US$3.17 million) in assets, according to a report published Monday by E.SUN Commercial Bank and KPMG Taiwan.

The report, titled "2026 Taiwan High-Net-Worth Client Wealth Management and Inheritance Survey Report," also found that Taiwan's "centimillionaires" held assets worth a combined NT$46.1 trillion.

The report grouped high-net-worth wealth management clients into four categories -- those with assets of NT$100 million to NT$500 million; NT$500 million to NT$1 billion; NT$1 billion to NT$3 billion; and those with over NT$3 billion.

Of those groups, the 5,000 or so wealth management clients with at least NT$1 billion in assets saw their wealth grow most rapidly in 2025, with their total assets reaching a combined NT$18.7 trillion, the report said.

Regarding the very top of the wealth pyramid, the 1,200 or so people with at least NT$3 billion in assets saw their wealth triple in scale between 2023 and 2025, when that group's total assets reached NT$12.1 trillion, the report said.

In a press release presenting the report, E.SUN Bank Chairman Joseph N.C. Huang (黃男州) said the fact that 0.53 percent of Taiwanese had over NT$100 million in assets showed that Taiwan's wealth was spread "among the people."

Taiwan's high-net-worth individuals often fit into one of three categories -- entrepreneurs, founders of tech companies, or those who have become wealthy through real estate holdings -- Huang said.

Sean Chen (陳世雄), deputy head of financial services at KPMG Taiwan, said high-net-worth clients have shown a trend of moving more of their money offshore as their net worth grew, often for tax planning reasons, to spread risk, or to pursue broader investment opportunities.

Clients with a net worth of over NT$3 billion had an average of 48 percent of their assets overseas, according to Chen.

The report's figures were simulated projections from a survey conducted by KPMG in September and October 2025, which collected 491 questionnaires and conducted 28 in-depth interviews with high-net-worth wealth management clients.

The respondents included company executives, senior managers, professionals and retirees.

(By Lu Yen-tzu and Matthew Mazzetta)

Enditem/ls

