Iran conflict to 'severely' delay Taiwan mail to 17 countries
Taipei, March 2 (CNA) International mail sent from Taiwan to 17 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Israel, will face "severe" delays after air transport operations in the region were suspended for several days, Chunghwa Post said Monday.
The disruptions stem from the conflict that began with airstrikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, after which some Middle Eastern countries announced airspace closures or flight restrictions.
Mail bound for Israel, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Pakistan, Maldives, Russia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Greece, Egypt and Morocco will be delayed, it said.
Chunghwa Post said it has been in close contact with partner airlines and is closely tracking the latest developments regarding flight resumptions and mail transport.
It also urged senders to carefully assess delivery timeframes before mailing items and said updates will be posted on the Chunghwa Post Global Information Network Website.
