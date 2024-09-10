Taiwan shares open higher
09/10/2024 09:09 AM
Taipei, Sept. 10 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 108.13 points at 21,252.57 Tuesday on turnover of NT$4.81 billion (US$149.89 million).
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news09/10/2024 10:17 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading09/10/2024 10:10 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher09/10/2024 09:09 AM
- Business
Taiwan to step up cooperation with Czechia on semiconductors: Official09/09/2024 10:47 PM
- Culture
Maroon 5 to hold concert in Kaohsiung on Valentine's Day 202509/09/2024 09:55 PM